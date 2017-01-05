PD: Baby girl suffers 'no major injuries' after being hit by car in New Haven

A baby was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car while in a stroller in New Haven. (WFSB)

A 2-and-a-half year old girl suffered "no major injuries or trauma" after police said she was hit by a car in New Haven on Wednesday evening.

An unidentified mother was pushed the child in a stroller across Goffee Street around 6 p.m. when police said a car struck the stroller.

Police said the baby was thrown from the stroller and "landed on the pavement."

"The child landed on the ground. There were officers here within seconds and were able to get medical assistance called and responding very quickly," New Haven Police Officer David Hartman said. "We're thankful for that."

The baby was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital where police said she was listed as being in critical, but stable condition. Even though there were no serious injuries, police said the girl will remain in the hospital for observation on Thursday.

"The way that stroller, flies in the sky," Mohamed Aboutalib, who runs Power Gas on the Whalley Avenue, said. "It's amazing how that kid survived."

On Thursday, surveillance video from a nearby gas station shows the mother step off the curb, take a few steps into the road and then, the stroller was hit by the vehicle.

"It's terrible, it looks frightening," Aboutalib said.

The crash was under investigation by the New Haven Police Department Crash Team. No arrests have been made in the crash and police added that the 52-year-old driver from Woodbridge was "cooperating with investigators."

"Thus far, investigators have uncovered nothing to suggest the car was operated recklessly or that the driver had violated any traffic laws," police said in a statement on Thursday.

Police said the investigation will determine if the mother and her child were in the cross walk.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.