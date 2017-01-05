Mother of missing Sterling teen tries to squash conspiracy theories

State police, though they've suspended their search, have released a new flyer in an effort to locate a missing teen from Sterling.More >
State police may have suspended the search for a missing teen from Sterling, but his family has not.More >
A 33-year-old man is facing charges after police said he is accused of leaving three children unattended inside a car in Milford.More >
Authorities say a 3-year-old Florida boy died after he was beaten with a plastic rod because he drank milk from a jug.More >
An award-winning restaurant in West Hartford has closed its doors for good.More >
Sixteen people are dead in military plane crash in LeFlore County, Mississippi, according to Fred Randle, county emergency management director. Randle said all 16 victims were on the plane.More >
Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party.More >
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors near campers.More >
Ken Ballard will tell you he's a man of few words. But when it came to his 15-year-old transgender son, he couldn't stay silent. It was hard for him to accept his son's transition, but the Texas father is fighting for his son's right to use the bathroom of his choice.More >
A small ghost town in Moodus finally has an owner and it's one that officials said came out of nowhere. A Filipino mega-church has bought the 62 acres of waterfront land on Johnsonville Road.More >
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >
There's a message making its way around Facebook warning users not to accept a friend request, or else risk being hacked. The whole thing is a hoax.More >
