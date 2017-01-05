Ledyard woman charged with stealing donations from GoFundMe page

Police have charged a Connecticut boy's aunt with stealing some of the money that was donated to help pay for funeral expenses.

The Ledyard Police Department confirmed the four-year-old boy who drowned Aug. 13 in an in-ground pool was Bonnie Ojeda's young nephew.

They said she set up a GoFundMe page, then kept a chunk of the cash for herself.

This week, police charged Ojeda with sixth-degree larceny and claimed she stole from the GoFundMe page.

"We had five come forward and those are the ones we used as the victims,” Ledyard Police Lt. Ken Creutz said.

Eyewitness News visited Ojeda's house to get her side of the story, but no one answered the door.

Police said the drowning was ruled accidental.

Ojeda is known to the Ledyard Police Department and police said while $4,000 was raised on the social media website, Ojeda only distributed $1,500 to the family and kept the rest.

"The court needed an identifiable victim, which is why we did what we did in the investigation,” Creutz said.

GoFundMe warns page investors "only donate to people you personally know and trust."

"You're donating to a fund,” Creutz said. “You're just hoping that the people getting those funds to be distributed the way they're supposed to be distributed are doing the right thing and the money is going where it's supposed to go."

Ledyard police say no other arrests are expected in this case. Ojeda is out on bond and scheduled to appear at New London Superior Court on Jan. 19.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.