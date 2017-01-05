Shelton bus company manager removed after driver on duty fell asleep

The bus driver accused of dozing off while driving a bus with 30 children on board faced a judge on Wednesday.

Bus driver accused of falling asleep at wheel still behind bars

There is more fallout after a Shelton bus driver fell asleep while on the job.

The local manager at Landmark Station Transportation will be removed after Shelton police charged one of the company’s drivers with repeatedly falling asleep while children were on board.

The vice president for the transportation company told Eyewitness News that it is unfortunate that former bus driver Paul Pixley made some bad decisions, but he’s thankful nobody was hurt.

The local manager will be removed from the company because this allegedly wasn’t Pixley’s first misstep.

Nine days before Pixley’s arrest, police said he fell asleep behind the wheel while he was stopped at an intersection, eventually rolling back on a car behind him.

While the company said Pixley passed his drug tests and background checks, in court paperwork, he allegedly told police he should not have been driving that day, saying he used to have a drug problem and was taking methadone.

He also allegedly said he may have accidentally taken Nyquil instead of Dayquil.

"They really should be responsible for the kids and take care of them. They have no reason to be falling asleep on the job,” said Marie Williamson, of Shelton.

Pixley is due back in court later this month.

