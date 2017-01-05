Former Waterbury daycare worker facing more charges

A Waterbury daycare voluntarily surrendered its license on Friday after a daycare worker was arrested for breaking a 3-year-old's arm.

A former Waterbury daycare worker is facing more charges stemming from an investigation that began in November.

On Thursday, police arrested Adnelly Moipard, of Naugatuck. She was charged with third-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor and cruelty to persons.

Police said this arrest stems from an investigation into a complaint about a 5-year-old boy who was assaulted at Kids Town Day Care Facility, in Waterbury.

The investigation revealed that Moipard was an employee at the facility and allegedly assaulted the boy.

Moipard was arrested in October and faced similar charges following a complaint that a 3-year-old fractured their arm under her care at the same facility.

