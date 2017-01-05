One round of snow behind us, ANOTHER one arrives tomorrow!

AFTERNOON UPDATE

The storm system that moved through this morning is over, leaving 1 to 3 inches of snow in its wake (with the heaviest falling across eastern/southeast Connecticut). The afternoon hours will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming into the upper 20s and lower 30s (but factoring in the wind, it will feel a bit chillier).

For the weekend, in anticipation of our NEXT round of snow, a Winter Storm Watch has been posted for Windham and New London counties for tomorrow. As a storm system emerges from the southeastern US, further developing off the Mid-Atlantic coast, it heads up in our direction. Snow will begin falling mid to late morning Saturday, picking up intensity through the afternoon and early evening hours, before ending tomorrow night. With regard to how much snow will fall --- we expect eastern CT to get the most, 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts. Farther west, say along and on either side of the 91 corridor, 1 to 3 inches of snow will be likely. Then, from the Rt 8 corridor to the NY border, there will likely be a sharp cutoff... it is in this area we expect a coating to an inch of snow accumulation. For Sunday, the storm is gone but there could be some isolated snow showers or flurries with highs in the mid-20s!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY AND TONIGHT…

Snow is impacting this morning's commute. While it's not a big storm, the timing isn’t good. Snow will end by mid to late morning as this storm slips out to sea well to the east of New England. Total snow accumulations will range from a coating to 2”, perhaps up to 3” in some locations. It's a light, fluffy snow.

While roads are slick this morning, we’ll be in much better shape for the evening commute. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny this afternoon as temperatures reach 30-35 degrees. The roads should become mainly dry.

The sky will be mainly clear tonight as temperatures drop into the single digits and teens, especially with a fresh snow cover.

MORE SNOW POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND…

A large storm will move off the Southeast Coast of the United States tomorrow and tomorrow night. Originally, we thought Cape Cod and the Islands would get some snow, but it now looks like snow will extend westward into at least Eastern Connecticut since the circulation around this storm will be rather large. The sky will turn cloudy tomorrow and there is a good chance snow will develop in the afternoon. It is going to be a blustery, cold day with highs in the 20s at best. Snow will continue Saturday evening and end late at night. For now, we expect 2-4" of snow in NE and SE CT, but if the storm tracks even closer to the coast, we could end up with a lot more, even in Western Connecticut. This is something we’ll have to watch closely!

Temperatures will drop into the teens tomorrow night as the snow comes to an end. Sunday will be blustery and cold with highs only in the low and middle 20s. A few flurries and snow showers are possible. Otherwise, we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine.

High pressure will build into New England Sunday night. The combination of clearing skies, diminishing winds, and snow cover will allow temperatures to drop into the single digits in many locations.

NEXT WEEK…

Sunshine will likely give way to increasing cloudiness on Monday. It’ll be another cold day with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday should be mostly cloudy and we might see a light wintry mix before the day is over. However, a developing southerly flow will push temperatures into the mid and upper 30s.

Rain is likely on Wednesday as a storm tracks to the west of New England. Connecticut will be on the warm side of the storm. A strong southerly wind will send temperatures rising into the 50s! Rain should end by late Wednesday night after a cold front passes through the state.

The sky should become mostly sunny Thursday. A northwesterly flow on the heels of the cold front will usher in cooler air, but not really cold air. Temperatures should still manage to reach the 40s.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS IN 2016

Now that 2016 has come to a close, it is fun to look back at some of the significant weather events. The winter of 2015/2016 was one of the warmest on record! The average temperature at Windsor Locks was 35.1 degrees, making it the second warmest winter in more than 110 years of record keeping. However, on February 14th and 15th, the mercury plunged to -12 both days. On March 9th, the temperature soared to 81 degrees at Windsor Locks. It was the earliest 80 degree temperature in any year of record! On August 10th, a weak EF-0 tornado swept through North Haven, but it did cause damage. There were many hot days in 2016. In fact, the temperature reached or exceeded 90 degrees on 31 days! The record is 38 days in 1983. However, it should be noted the humidity was fairly low on many of those 90 degree days.

By far, the biggest weather story of 2016 was the drought, which has now lasted 2 years. The year ended with drought conditions ranging from moderate (in Eastern Connecticut) to severe or extreme across the rest of the state. The rainfall deficit at Windsor Locks for 2016 was more than 13", but nearly 20" since the beginning of 2015. The deficit in Bridgeport was more than 3.25", but nearly 11" since the beginning of 2015.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest Scot Haney

