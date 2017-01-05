Woman killed when struck by car in East Haven

A woman was hit by a car in East Haven on Thursday evening. (WFSB)

A woman was killed when she was struck by a car in East Haven on Thursday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Coe Avenue, near Calabro Cheese.

Police shut down the road between Short Beach and Silver Sands roads for their investigation. The road was still closed at 11 p.m, but were reopened around 2 a.m.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.

Eyewitnesses said the driver involved did not seem to be injured and stayed at the scene to cooperate with police.

