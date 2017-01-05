Newington town employee accused of forgery

A Newington town employee is facing charges after police said she allegedly used forged coupons at a West Hartford grocery store.

Police were called to Stop and Shop in West Hartford on Dec. 27, for the report that someone had used fake coupons, and it was believed that the person had done this before.

Officers contacted the owner of the loyalty card that was being used and learned that the card was used by a woman identified as Rose Tabor.

She was arrested and charged with sixth-degree larceny, second-degree forgery and criminal impersonation.

Tabor told police she is an employee of the town of Newington.

