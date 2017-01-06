Winter weather advisories issued for parts of CT

Friday's snowfall, though light and fluffy, caused a headache for Connecticut drivers during the morning commute.

Slick driving conditions lead to crashes across the state

A snowy commute coming out of Norwich on Route 2. (WFSB photo)

While Friday's light snow coated roads and made for some slick driving conditions, a weekend storm continues to come into focus.

A winter weather warning was in place for New London County while there was a winter weather advisory for southern New Haven, Tolland, Windham and Middlesex counties. All run from 7 a.m. on Saturday until 1 a.m. on Sunday.

WFSB Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said "a large and intense ocean storm" is expected to move by to the south and east of New England throughout Saturday.

"It now looks like the storm will track close enough to the coast to bring heavy snow into portions of Southern New England," DePrest said.

DePrest said the state should start to see the snow end between 9 a.m. and noon.

"It will be heavy at times during the afternoon and evening, especially in eastern portions of the state. The snow should end around midnight or shortly thereafter," he said.

DePrest said the total snowfall accumulations were expected to range from 1 inches to 4 inches in Western Connecticut to 4 inches to 7 inches in Eastern Connecticut.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if there were some totals as high as 8” since this will be a dry, fluffy snow," DePrest said.

The state could see wind gusts of more than 30 mph especially in Eastern Connecticut and "that means there could be at least some blowing and drifting."

"Northerly winds will get stronger throughout the day as the storm intensifies at sea," DePrest said.

The high temperatures could be in the low and middle 20s and with wind chills, temperatures could be in the single digits and teens.

DePrest said there could be "a passing flurry or snow shower" on Sunday.

"Sunday will be blustery and cold with a strong northerly wind," DePrest said.

