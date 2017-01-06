Slick driving conditions lead to crashes across the state

A DOT plow truck worked on highways in the Middletown area on Friday. (WFSB photo)

A crash was reported on Mountain Road in Ellington on Friday morning. (WFSB photo)

Friday's snowfall, though light and fluffy, caused a headache for Connecticut drivers during the morning commute.

The Early Warning Weather track was out to check out the conditions across the state on Friday morning. State police troopers responded to more than 40 crashes between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The Department of Transportation advised that while the roads may appear wet, they could be slick.

Norwich and most of southeastern Connecticut got hit hard early by snow and that continued fall from overnight all the way to late morning.

Major highways were clogged with traffic while DOT plow trucks worked to clear the roads.

"It’s kind of frustrating, so my kid has a two hour delay and then he has a half day," Kelly Rojo, of Norwich, said.

"Just slow down, take your time and be cautious of your surroundings and the environment," Benjamin Green, of Norwich, said.

Slick start to your Friday. Take it extra slow this morning. @WFSBnews #weatheron3 pic.twitter.com/UJHwa2d3Fo — Evan White (@EvanWhiteIII) January 6, 2017

Snowfall blanketed the state, caused dozens of crashes and made the ride to work slow-going. The following were some of the crashes reported throughout the state on Friday morning:

The right lane was partially blocked in Plainville on Route 72 east by exit 2.

A rollover was reported on Flanders Road near Plains Road in Coventry.

Route 44 by Mountain Road in West Hartford saw a crash.

Interstate 91 south had the left lane blocked by exit 47E in Enfield.

In Ellington, emergency crews responded to a crash on West Road, also known as Route 83, near Mountain Road. Wires were reportedly down.

One was on Interstate 95 southbound in Stonington between exits 91 and 90. The left lane was blocked.

Another was reported on Durham Road in Madison at Horse Pond Road. No injuries were reported.

A crash was reported on Norwich Avenue in Lebanon at Geer Road.

A car slammed into a tree overnight in Colchester on Old Hartford Road, but that scene has since cleared.

Check road conditions on the WFSB traffic map here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.