Bridgeport police issue arrest warrant for murder suspect

Richard Lopez. (Bridgeport police photo) Richard Lopez. (Bridgeport police photo)
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -

Police in Bridgeport are on the hunt for a murder suspect.

They said they obtained an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Richard Lopez, which charges him with murder.

Lopez is the suspect in the Dec. 15 homicide of Noel Esbri.

Esbri, 32, was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

His bond has been set at $750,000.

Anyone with information about Lopez's whereabouts is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

