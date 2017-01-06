Bridgeport police issue arrest warrant for murder suspect

Police in Bridgeport are on the hunt for a murder suspect.

They said they obtained an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Richard Lopez, which charges him with murder.

Lopez is the suspect in the Dec. 15 homicide of Noel Esbri.

Esbri, 32, was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

His bond has been set at $750,000.

Anyone with information about Lopez's whereabouts is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.