House fire closes busy road in Torrington

A fire has closed a portion of a busy road in Torrington on Friday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation, Route 202 is closed between Albert and Newbery Road.

The DOT said firefighters were responding to a house fire in the area.

There's no word on a cause or any injuries.

