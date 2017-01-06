Daycare worker accused in court of hurting second child

A Waterbury daycare voluntarily surrendered its license on Friday after a daycare worker was arrested for breaking a 3-year-old's arm.

A Waterbury daycare voluntarily surrendered its license on Friday after a daycare worker was arrested for breaking a 3-year-old's arm.

A Waterbury daycare worker is facing more charges stemming from an investigation that began in November.

A Waterbury daycare worker is facing more charges stemming from an investigation that began in November.

A Waterbury daycare worker who was arrested for allegedly assaulting a child in her care could face even more charges.

Channel 3's New Haven Bureau Chief Matt McFarland was at the courthouse where the woman, Adnelly Moipard, faced a judge.

Cassandra Gomes, the mother of the second victim, was also in the courthouse to testify against Moipard.

Moipard was previously told that she should not work with children while the two cases are pending.

The judge took it one step further Friday and told the woman she should not have contact with anyone under the age of 16.

The former Kids Town Day Care employee was charged with risk of injury and cruelty to persons.

"October of 2015 she asaulted my son and then the school tried to cover it up and I knew it would only be a matter of time before she got caught again," Gomes said.

The mother said she went to police after hearing of Moipard's first arrest in November.

The November arrest came after surveillance video showed the daycare worker dragging a three year-old girl with such force that she broke her arm.

This did not come as news to Gomes.

"My husband saw her grabbing on the kids aggressively and once he made me aware of it, I started watching," Gomes said.

Kids Town was shut down after the incident.

Parents are relieved that Moipard will no longer be allowed near children.

"She doesn't deserve to be around minors. She doesn't know how to treat them. She's mean, she an evil old lady," Gomes said.

Moipard is due back in court later this month.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.