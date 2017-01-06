While Friday's light snow coated roads and made for some slick driving conditions, a weekend storm continues to come into focus.

School bus rolls over in Avon, no students injured in crash

A bus with three people aboard rolled over in Avon on Friday morning. No one was hurt. (WFSB photo)

A small school bus was involved in a rollover crash in Avon on Friday morning.

Police said the crash happened in the area of Bayberry Hill Road and Cider Brook Road South around 8:30 a.m.

Two kindergarten-age students were said to have been on board, along with the driver. However, no injuries were reported.

The bus, which belongs to Specialty Transportation, Inc., was headed to the CREC Reggio Magnet School of the Arts.

Avon Public Schools issued a statement late Friday morning.

This morning, a Specialty Transportation, Inc. school bus, contracted by Avon Public Schools, was transporting students to our CREC Reggio Magnet School of the Arts and was involved in a traffic accident in Avon.

Two of our students were on board. The safety of students is our first priority. Emergency medical assistance was called immediately. All students were evaluated by medical personnel on the scene, and it was determined that no students were seriously injured. Parents were notified and the students are being transported to the school.

Police said they're looking into what caused the rollover. The intersection of Bayberry Hill Road and Cider Brook Road South was closed until around noon.

The driver of the school bus was cited for going too fast for the road conditions.

A quick inspection of the bus by officials on the scene revealed one tire was badly worn.

A school bus also took out a utility pole in Manchester on Friday morning. The crash happened on Pitkin Street around 9:30 a.m.

"I have to be out early on the road and it was slippery this morning," Barbara Stufflebeam, of Manchester, said.

There were no delays or cancellations in Avon and in Manchester on a snowy Friday. The town saw a coating to an inch on its roads. To check delays and cancellations in your area, click here.

Eyewitness News reached out to both schools. There was no response from CREC, but Manchester schools explained that decisions on delays are made early in the morning based on all available information with student safety at the forefront.

Manchester Public Schools also noted that they haven't received any calls from parents questioning this decision. But locally, there were a few who had doubts and expressing them in Facebook community groups and to Eyewitness News.

"Maybe at least a delay. I would agree with that, driving through the hills," Michael Turner, of Southington, said.

"I think they should have had a 90 minute delay because it's slippery for the children," Stufflebeam said.

Other Connecticut residents said they realize it was just an inch and in previous cases, those conditions wouldn't warrant delays.

"It just seems like they close school and delay it for anything," Christine Sheehan, of Manchester, said. "It's just a little bit of snow, take it slower and you'll be fine."

