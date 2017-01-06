School bus snaps utility pole in Manchester

A school bus crashed into a utility pole on Pitkin Street in Manchester on Friday. (Manchester police photo)

A school bus took out a utility pole in Manchester on Friday morning.

Manchester police said Pitkin Street is closed between Elwood and Boulder roads.

No children were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

