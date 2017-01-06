All Jim Parsons and James Corden are, is dust in the wind

James Corden and Jim Parsons perform "Dust in the Wind" on The Late Late Show. (YouTube photo)

No, that wasn't the classic rock band Kansas viewers saw performing on The Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this week.

It was Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons and Corden himself doing their take on the hit "Dust in the Wind."

Corden played the part of singer Steven Walsh while Parsons portrayed violinist Robby Steinhardt.

At first, it looked as if they'd play the song straight.

But since when has Corden ever done that?

His shirt expanded while Parson's hair massively grew.

By the end of the performance, Corden sported a lavish pink gown while Parsons was in dire need of a hair cut.

Watch it on Corden's YouTube channel here.

