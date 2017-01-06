Woman identified after being struck, killed by vehicle in East Haven

A woman was killed when she was struck by a car in East Haven on Thursday evening.

A woman was hit by a car in East Haven on Thursday evening. (WFSB)

The name of a woman struck and killed by a vehicle in East Haven on Thursday night has been identified by police.

They said 47-year-old Colleen Carney was hit shortly after 7 p.m. on Coe Avenue.

Carney was found to have suffered serious injuries and transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained on the scene, according to police.

They said their preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle, which was driven by David Parise, was traveling northbound.

They also said the collision did not happen in a crosswalk.

The incident remains under investigation by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Haven police at 203-486-3830.

