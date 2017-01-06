Glastonbury daycare director pleads guilty in child abuse case

A daycare worker was arrested after police said she hit three 2-year-old children at a facility in Glastonbury over the course of a year.

A daycare worker was arrested after police said she hit three 2-year-old children at a facility in Glastonbury over the course of a year.

Children were force fed until they vomited, slapped and slammed to the ground at a Glastonbury daycare.

Children were force fed until they vomited, slapped and slammed to the ground at a Glastonbury daycare.

A Glastonbury daycare director has pleaded guilty in connection with a child abuse case.

Court officials said Meegan Beach entered the plea in court on Friday morning in Manchester. Beach pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor charges, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of failure to report.

Beech was accused of failing to report a number of child abuse complaints at The Stork Club, which is located on the New London Turnpike.

One of Beech's employees, Nicole Mayo, is accused of restraining and roughly handing three children.

Mayo rejected a plea deal last year and elected to have her case go to trial.

Investigators began looking into Mayo's case in Dec. 2015 following a complaint from the Department of Children and Families.

Police said they learned that employees repeatedly told Beach about abuse, but nothing ever came of it.

Parents told Eyewitness News last year that the incidents happened over the course of a year.

Beach's sentencing was set for March 2.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.