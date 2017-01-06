East Hartford peeping Tom arrested for peering in a window to watch a couple have sex

Demar Caldwell was arrested for peering into a window to watch a couple have sex, according to East Hartford police. (East Hartford police photo)

A man faces charges after police said he peered into a window in East Hartford to watch a couple have sex.

Demar Caldwell, 32, faces disorderly conduct and interfering with police charges.

Caldwell was spotted by couple and chased down Main Street.

Police were then notified and caught up to him.

They said Caldwell struggled with officers and failed to listen to commands.

He was eventually taken into custody.

His surety bond was set at $5,000 and he was given a court date of Jan. 23.

