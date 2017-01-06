Powder Ridge host large ski and snowboard lesson

First-time riders and skiers from Connecticut took to the slopes at Powder Ridge in Durham on Friday afternoon to join others across the country to try and break a world record.

Powder Ridge hosted the world's largest ski and snowboard lesson and joined other resorts in an attempt to break a Guinness Book World Record. The event was organized by Learn to Ski and Snowboard Initiative and SNOW Operating.

"I have never been before in my life," Meriden resident Austin Porter said.

Porter was one of dozens of wannbe skiers and snowboarders at Powder Ridge.

"Oh, I'm excited! I can't wait to fall down the hill and everything," Porter said while laughing. "I can't wait."

The lessons were free and open to people of all ages.

"We have over 75 registered skiers here for our lesson today which is a phenomenal participation and every other resort has similar or more numbers like that," Sean Hayes, who owns Powder Ridge, said.

All 22 trails at Powder Ridge were not open on Friday, but Hayes said it was a good start to the season to try and break this record.

"It's a combination of all the participating resorts coming together at the same time in putting out a lesson and it's really a new way of teaching," Hayes said.

"I was asked about a week ago if I wanted to go and I was like, sure why not, since I've done it before," Meriden resident Luke Hollman said.

The giant lesson was to get people who've skied back on the slopes and introduce others who've never done it before to a fun day on the fresh powder.

"No, we don't have the vertical height, the long runs," Hayes said. "But on 225 acres, we're the largest ski area in Connecticut."

Those at Powder Ridge will have to wait and see if they actually broke a record. People can still visit Powder Ridge anytime and they'll be making snow all weekend.

