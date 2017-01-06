Ansonia ice rink vandalized twice this week

Police are looking for the people who vandalized an ice rink in Ansonia twice this week. (City of Ansonia)

Police are looking for the people who vandalized an ice rink in Ansonia twice this week.

The town's ice rink was setup at Nolan Field.

While the public works department was monitoring the progress of the rink freezing, workers observed the vandalism.

Anyone with an information about the vandalism is asked to call the Ansonia Public Works Department at 203-736-5945 or the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.

