Passengers coming from Ft. Lauderdale to CT reacted to news of airport shooting

Flights were delayed in Connecticut after a shooting at an airport in Florida on Friday afternoon.

Less an hour before that shooting happened, people from Connecticut were inside the Fort Lauderdale International Airport and were boarding a plane to head home.

"It's just very upsetting. It could have been us," Lorraine Emanuel, who was on the flight from Fort Lauderdale, said. "We were watching it on the flight coming back."

A shooting took place in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. A federal official has said that a shooter was in custody. The Broward Sheriff's Office confirmed on Twitter that five people have died and eight were injured in the shooting.

Bradley Airport Executive Director Kevin A. Dillon released a statement on the shooting at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

"We are following the unfortunate events that have taken place at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Currently, there is no impact to operations at Bradley International Airport. At Bradley International Airport we always maintain a heightened level of security, as the safety of our passengers, employees and vendors is of utmost importance to us. We don't comment on our security protocols. Passengers scheduled to fly to Fort Lauderdale this afternoon are advised to confirm their flight status with their airline," Dillon said.

Dozens of passengers on a Jet Blue flight heading to Bradley from Fort Lauderdale watched on their phones and in-flight TV screens as chaos unfolded inside that airport.

"We just happened to see it on the news stations. Most people were watching it," Emanuel said.

"Fifteen minutes into the flight we saw what was unfolding in front of us. It was crazy, crazy and sad we were right there. We didn't know where it was happening," Donna Beckmann, who was on the flight from Fort Lauderdale, said. "People were on the tarmac. My heart is beating so fast right now."

Their flight was delayed over an hour because passengers said the plane had some technical problems.

"There are people we know a boat load of text messages. Are you OK? Are you OK," Emanuel said. "Because it was all the same time we were there. "

One direct flight leaving for Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was delayed twice on Friday. The flight was supposed to depart for Florida around 5:19 p.m., but was scheduled to leave after 6 p.m.

Connecticut State Police said they were "assessing the situation along with Bradley International Airport officials." Local police departments around Connecticut were also monitoring the incident at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

