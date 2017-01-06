Businesses, workers preparing for weekend of snow

The civil trial of a railroad company accused of negligence in the 2014 death of a movie worker opened Tuesday with jurors watching video of the film crew fleeing a freight train moments before the fatal crash on a Georgia railroad bridge.More >
East Street in Granby is closed after a man was struck and killed by a car.More >
A woman from Pennsylvania has been arrested after police said she allegedly lit her boyfriend on fire and used urine to put out the flames.More >
Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned.More >
A man was caught urinating on a vehicle in front of patrons of a restaurant in Glastonbury.More >
Museum workers in New Jersey broke through a Prohibition-era wall and a locked wooden cage to discover over 50 bottles and 42 demijohns of rare Madeira wine dating back as early as 1769.More >
A Washington mother's heartbreaking Facebook post has a lot of people talking about babies and how they're put to bed.More >
A 26-year-old man has been arrested for reportedly beating his grandmother and holding her hostage, reports the Brusly Police Department.More >
A domestic incident in Willimantic prompted a police presence at a home Tuesday morning.More >
A woman says her teenage son was suspended from his job after buying a cookie for an officer and not doing so for a customer who was next in line.More >
