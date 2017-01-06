Senator urges DMV to find private vendor

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff has urged the Department of Motor Vehicles to find a private vendor to replace their contract with AAA.

AAA Northeast is currently used to perform driver's license renewal services.

Connecticut's contract with the service ends on January 1st.

“The DMV negotiated in good faith with AAA Northeast, even after the vendor attempted to renege on its existing contract in 2016 and resumed providing services only under the threat of a lawsuit. I find it difficult to understand why AAA Northeast was unable to reach an agreement with the state when the other AAA franchise in Connecticut, AAA Club Alliance, recently renewed its contract for another five years,” Senator Duff (D-Norwalk) said in a letter to the DMV's commissioner.

After the termination, DMV reallocated staff to assist its Fairfield and New Haven County offices.

Duff said the new private vendor is crucial to prevent disruption of licensing.

View the full letter here.

