East Windsor, Windsor Locks considered for new casino

Connecticut moved closer to having a third casino on Friday.

East Windsor and Windsor Locks are under consideration as sites for a casino being built by the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes.

"We have the proximity to Massachusetts and Springfield and a proximity to the airport," Windsor Locks First Selectman Chris Kervick said. "Those are two strong things working in the decision making process."

The tribes moved forward in their selection process after determining that they would not build in East Hartford, Hartford and South Windsor.

"Despite a willingness to work together and a real belief in the value of this large investment, we couldn’t find a location that met our criteria. But that said, we believe that once a site is selected, it’s going to be a boost for the entire region, and each of these towns will without question benefit,” said Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council Chairman Rodney Butler.

The new casino push is meant to combat a new MGM Springfield resort that's being built in neighboring Springfield, MA.

"That's a challenge. I’ll continue to have conversations with people,” Gov. Dannel Malloy said. “Let's say I’ll have conversations I’d rather not have."

The governor does not favor more gambling in state.

Both tribes said they are currently working to set up local forums.

A study commissioned by the tribes reports that more than 9,000 jobs will be lost if the state does not effectively compete against MGM.

MGM Executive Vice President Alan Feldman told The Associated Press Friday's announcement is more evidence the process is "a sham."

