Cold now, but trending WARMER!

AFTERNOON UPDATE

The week is off to a COLD start across CT... after beginning the day in the single digits and below zero, temperatures this afternoon will peak only between 20 and 25 in many spots. Clouds have increased through the morning hours and the sky will remain mostly cloudy through the rest of today, but it will be dry. We do anticipate some clearing this evening, that combined with the snow pack and a fairly light wind will allow temperatures to drop in the teens if not single digits fairly quickly.

Tomorrow, any sunshine should be limited to the morning and from mid-to late afternoon we'll see a chance for a light and spotty wintry mix with the arrival of some milder air. Temperatures Tuesday night will be steady or rise a bit, to near or above freezing by Wednesday morning - that's when we will also see a steadier rain move into the state. Wednesday afternoon, temperatures should reach the mid and upper 40s with a developing southwesterly flow and partial clearing. A few more rain showers will be possible early Thursday before temperatures reach 50-55 that afternoon. Friday, a strong cold front moves through... before it gets here, it will be mild (the cold air lags behind, arriving over the weekend).

With regard to the weekend, highs should be back in the 30s... and as of now, we may have a little snow to contend with Saturday night into Sunday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

SNOW SHOWERS END, BITTERLY COLD TONIGHT

Snow showers – some with a few quick bursts of heavy snow – have been crossing through about 25% of the state, in a scattered way. They are coming through the area as a result of an Arctic front that will be re-enforcing the cold air that came behind Winter Storm Breanna. These snow showers may bring a coating to an inch of snow where there cross – if not a little bit more. But they are a very localized phenomenon; most of us will not get them or their accumulations.

After they exit, colder air will continue to be in supply. With clearing skies, lighter wind and the still-fresh, deep snow pack, we can expect lows in the single digits in the inland urban areas, low-teens along the Shoreline, and readings below zero in the colder rural towns.

NEXT WEEK

Cold and calm Monday

Monday will be dry and cold with highs in the 20s. Sunny skies will probably give way to some increase in cloud cover during the afternoon. Winds will be fairly light most of the day since high pressure will drift across New England.

An icy mix possible Tuesday

Tuesday will become mostly cloudy and milder. These changes are courtesy of a developing southerly flow of air that will start to tap into more temperate air. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 30s, finally taking the edge off the air and allowing a little melting of the snow. As a warm front approaches from the Ohio Valley, a spotty light mixed precipitation will develop in the middle or later afternoon. Enough cold air will stay locked in place that mixed precipitation will continue Tuesday night, especially inland. Warming closer to the Shoreline should result in just plain rain there.

Milder and unsettled Wednesday through Friday

Several storms and fronts will impact our weather Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. However, these system will bring rain to the state from time to time, not snow. In fact, we will likely experience exceptionally mild air. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s and 50s all three days!

Colder next weekend

Saturday will be partly sunny and cooler, courtesy of high pressure that will build into the region from southern Canada. Light snow or snow showers – possibly mixed with rain close to the coast – will come Sunday as warmer air advances back toward us and “overruns” the colder, denser air in New England.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

WINTER STORM BREANNA’s SNOW

Saturday brought havoc with snow and slippery travel. Here are the snow totals from Winter Storm Breanna:

10” Club

Griswold (10.5”)

9” Club

Brooklyn

Mystic

Norwich

8” Club

Versailles

Old Saybrook

Voluntown

7” Club

Glastonbury (7.5”)

Vernon (7.5”)

Old Lyme

Wallingford

Higganum

6” Club

Quaker Hill (6.1”)

Union

5” and Under

Staffordville (4.4”)

N. Norfolk 3”

Danbury 2”

--Mike Cameron

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS IN 2016

Now that 2016 has come to a close, it is fun to look back at some of the significant weather events. The winter of 2015/2016 was one of the warmest on record! The average temperature at Windsor Locks was 35.1 degrees, making it the second warmest winter in more than 110 years of record keeping. However, on February 14th and 15th, the mercury plunged to -12 both days. On March 9th, the temperature soared to 81 degrees at Windsor Locks. It was the earliest 80 degree temperature in any year of record! On August 10th, a weak EF-0 tornado swept through North Haven, but it did cause damage. There were many hot days in 2016. In fact, the temperature reached or exceeded 90 degrees on 31 days! The record is 38 days in 1983. However, it should be noted the humidity was fairly low on many of those 90 degree days.

By far, the biggest weather story of 2016 was the drought, which has now lasted 2 years. The year ended with drought conditions ranging from moderate (in Eastern Connecticut) to severe or extreme across the rest of the state. The rainfall deficit at Windsor Locks for 2016 was more than 13", but nearly 20" since the beginning of 2015. The deficit in Bridgeport was more than 3.25", but nearly 11" since the beginning of 2015.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

