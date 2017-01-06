CT security expert discusses shooting at Florida airport

A local security expert discussed the shooting at an airport in Florida on Friday afternoon.

A shooting took place in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. A federal official has said that a shooter was in custody. The Broward Sheriff's Office confirmed on Twitter that five people have died and eight were injured in the shooting.

A county official says the Fort Lauderdale airport shooter pulled a gun out of a checked bag, loaded in a bathroom and started shooting. Security expert Michael Clark called the incident a "kind of a wrinkle in the system."

"The system is set up to keep people from bringing weapons on the airplane," Clark said.

Clark said what happened at the Fort Lauderdale airport was "very unique circumstance."

"I think something that security had not spent a lot of time on in the prevention mode," Clark said. "You’re supposed to let them know that you’re carrying a weapon on your checked baggage."

Clark said lawmaker must do "something about this, whether it’s legislation or new rules."

"I’m quite certain either TSA or Homeland will be addressing this immediately," Clark said. "So this is a very unique method of carrying a terrorist or active shooter event."

Clark said travelers should expect to see "step up security with some new guidelines on weapons that are checked in bags."

"I think that the airline industry has been incredibly safe in the last 15 years after 911 and this is just a new area they are going to have to explore," Clark said. "So I wouldn’t not fly because of this. I’m sure that they are going to react immediately to this new wrinkle if you will of getting a weapon into an airport."

