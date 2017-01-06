Police find missing child in Manchester

Police have located Jaiden Colon, who went missing on Friday. (Manchester Police Department)

Manchester Police said they have found a 10-year-old that was missing on Friday.

According to police, Jaiden Colon was found unharmed. He was brought to the hospital to be checked out.

Police said that Colon was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Friday when he was leaving Roberston School on North School Street.

There were no details on where Colon was found.

