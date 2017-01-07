Light, fluffy snow leads to crashes throughout CT

We have named the second storm this season Winter Storm Breanna, after former UConn star Breanna Stewart. (WFSB)

The governor advised residents to use caution after snow from Winter Storm Breanna caused nearly 200 motor vehicle crashes throughout Connecticut on Saturday.

Gov. Dannel Malloy said he met with state emergency management officials and state police on Saturday and they were "closely monitor the storm and its impact throughout Connecticut."

"Visibility and road conditions vary across regions and I strongly encourage everyone to stay safe and to use good judgment. Residents who live in areas most impacted by the storm are advised to remain off the roads, if possible. If travel is necessary, motorists are urged to exercise caution, to build in extra travel time, and to practice safe winter driving skills-such as slowing down, increasing following distance, driving in already traveled lanes, keeping headlights on, and avoiding distractions in your vehicle," Malloy said in a statement on Saturday.

Winter Storm Breanna began around 10 a.m. and light, fluffy snow continued to fall throughout the afternoon and evening

The highest snow total was in Brooklyn with 9 inches followed by Versailles with 8 inches. Some of the highest snow totals were in Wallingford and Ole Lyme where residents saw 7 inches.

Malloy said there were 821 Department of Transportation trucks clearing the roads.

"We also remind drivers that the state now has three tow plow trucks capable of clearing two travel lanes in a single pass. These trucks are based in the New Haven area, primarily in the I-95/Q Bridge corridor. Motorists are urged to stay clear of snowplows while on the road and are cautioned against trying to pass a snowplow when it is in operation," Malloy said.

Nearly 200 crashes were reported throughout Connecticut by state police. A crash involving 20 vehicles occurred on the southbound side of Interstate 91 in Middletown. The crash involved three tractor-trailers and tanker near exit 21 around 1 p.m. However, there were no serious injuries. As of 4 p.m., that area was still closed because of the crash.

Plows were out in full force in the capitol city and municipalities throughout Connecticut on Saturday afternoon. Hartford Department of Public Works had their "Blades Down" on Main Street around 4 p.m.

The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection is monitoring Winter Storm Breanna and was providing the governor with updates.

"We currently expect the brunt of the storm to impact the Eastern part of the state. If you need to travel this afternoon or evening, please take it slow and give yourself some extra time to get to your destination," Scott DeVico, who is the legislative/public information manager for the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, said in a statement on Saturday.

The snow was expected to stop between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Ahead of Winter Storm Breanna, a winter storm warning was issued for Hartford, New London, Tolland, Windham, Southern New Haven and Middlesex counties. A winter storm advisory was issued for Litchfield and Fairfield counties.

Some towns will see single-digit temperatures on Saturday evening.

"Expect a cold weather tonight! Temperatures will drop into the teens tonight and the sky should become partly cloudy after midnight. The wind will remain up, with blowing and drifting snow possible, especially in the area that don’t get a lot of buffering from the wind," Channel 3 Meteorologist Mike Cameron said.

Eyewitness News named the second storm this season Winter Storm Breanna after former UConn star Breanna Stewart. Naming winter storms is a WFSB tradition that dates back to 1971, and the days of the Travelers Weather Service. This is a tradition that Channel 3 is proud to carry on today.

