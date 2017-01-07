Passengers at Bradley Airport react to Ft. Lauderdale Airport shooting

The Fort Lauderdale Airport was back open Saturday and a flight left Connecticut to head that way in just about an hour.

Eyewitness News talked with travelers at Bradley International Airport about the shooting. They said they checked online and social media to make sure they were flying out on Saturday.

A number of departing and arriving flights to and from Fort Lauderdale Airport have been impacted -- in the aftermath of Friday's shooting.

A Jet Blue flight left around 7 a.m., but another flight, a southwest flight from Bradley, was canceled on Saturday morning.

Travelers at Bradley International Airport told Eyewitness News they've been planning these vacations for months and it was unclear until this morning whether or not they'd be able to go.

They told Eyewitness News they were calling the airline, checking online and monitoring social media sites such as Twitter to ensure everything was set.

Woodbury resident Carol Mazzucco said her family thought she wouldn't be able to head down to Florida, but she told Eyewitness News, no matter what happened to her flight, she's just thinking of those affected during this incredibly difficult time.

"My heart goes out to the families who have lost loved ones,” Mazzucco said. “Those are the people who are really suffering at this point."

Mazzucco said she was on that jet blue flight that left this morning ...

If your flight was canceled or impacted, its important you call the individual airline to make alternate arrangements.

