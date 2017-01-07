Parking ban put in place in Hartford, violators being towed tonight

Police have started towing cars in Hartford because some drivers are not obeying the parking ban. (@LtFoley)

Officials in the capitol city declared a snow emergency for Hartford on Saturday morning and like many Connecticut municipalities started a city-wide parking ban.

Mayor Luke Bronin announced there will be a parking ban from 7 p.m. on Saturday until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Bronin said all Hartford District Public School parking lots were available for parking on Saturday. However, vehicles will need to be moved by 11 a.m. on Sunday.

“A parking ban will allow us to plow curb to curb and get the streets cleared, and it is essential that all residents respect the parking ban so that our DPW team can work quickly and safely," Bronin said in a statement on Saturday.

There was also parking available at all city parks.

At 7:45 p.m., police started towing cars just off Asylum Avenue because some drivers were not obeying the parking ban.

Here we go????HPD begins snow towing off Asylum Ave. PLEASE SEEK OFF STREET PARKING! Parking Ban info: https://t.co/AxIrLmtYwZ pic.twitter.com/hJ1hhHHlv1 — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) January 8, 2017

Plows were out in full force in the capitol city on Saturday afternoon. Hartford Department of Public Works had their "Blades Down" on Main Street around 4 p.m.

City of Hartford DPW "Blades Down" on Main St. They'll be pushing all night. pic.twitter.com/sePxauSUZ4 — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) January 7, 2017

During the ban, all on-street parking is prohibited throughout the City of Hartford. Any violators of the parking ban "will be ticketed and towed," Bronin said.

