Snow causes crashes, spinouts throughout CT on Saturday

It's a parking lot on Route 9 southbound in Cromwell near exit 19. (WFSB)

Multiple crashes and spin-outs also reported across the state. (WFSB)

The northbound side of I-91 is now closed between exits 20 and 25, due to multiple crashes. (CT State Police)

Mulitple-car crash reported on Southbound side of I-91 in Cromwell between Exits 23 and 22S. (CT DOT)

Connecticut State Police released this photo of a crash involving 20 vehicles on southbound side of Interstate 91 in Middletown. (CT State Police)

State Police dealt with several crashes on the highways on Saturday due to the conditions left by Winter Storm Breanna.

The weather kept troopers busy all day on Saturday. State police said they were called to 115 crashes and about "94 motorist assists, mainly spin-outs and vehicles stuck in the snow." The crashes and assists between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The northbound and southbound side of Interstate-91 was closed between exits 20 and 25, due to multiple crashes, on Saturday afternoon.

There was a crash involving 25 vehicles on southbound side of I-91 in Middletown near exit 21 around 1 p.m. The crash involved three tractor-trailers and tanker. However, there were no serious injuries.

#CTtraffic: I-91 sb x21 Middletown closed for multi-car crash. Troopers report at least 20 cars, 3 TT's, a tanker. No serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/dzE1BBNW1H — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 7, 2017

Some of the victims of the crash were taken to Middlesex Hospital. However, the hospital also added that "it has not seen an overall increase in patients due to the storm."

Following the cleanup of the crash, police said the highway reopened around 6 p.m.

The northbound side of I-91 was also closed between exits 20 and 25, due to multiple crashes, for a brief period of time.

#CTtraffic: I-91 nb & sb x20-25 closed for multiple crashes. Check weather reports/rd conditions before heading out. No serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/tO1PFdujia — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 7, 2017

Several crashes along with a jack-knifed tractor-trailer were reported on the southbound side of I-95.

#CTtraffic: I-95 sb Milford several crashes & jackknife TT. I-95 nb Orange TT down an embankment. Right lane closed for both. No injuries. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 7, 2017

There was also a multiple vehicle crash reported on the southbound side of I-91 in Cromwell between Exits 23 and 22S.

A motor vehicle crashed into an utility pole in the area of 205 Route 66 in Columbia.

COLUMBIA CT: #ColumbiaFire is on scene of a MVA area of 205 RT66. Reported as a vehicle vs utility pole. @EversourceCT is enroute Priority 3 pic.twitter.com/YoBkpCmHph — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) January 7, 2017

A motor vehicle also crashed into an utility pole on Tolland around 12:30 p.m. The crash was reported in the area of Tolland Stage Road and Evergreen Drive. There were no reported injuries.

MVA UPDATE: No injuries. Car vs utility pole. @EversourceCT is enroute Priority 3. Road is open. pic.twitter.com/XUV04FZO7k — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) January 7, 2017

AMR Ambulance said they added additional ambulances in response of storm. There were 22 to 25 ambulances on the roads. But, due to the weather conditions, response times were slower on Saturday.

Officials with AMR Ambulance, which covers Hartford, West Hartford, Newington, Bloomfield, Tolland, Vernon, Ellington, Putnam, said they were called to 85 emergency calls and eight falls to icy conditions. There was also an increase in motor vehicle crashes.

An AMR Ambulance was involved in a crash in Manchester. Officials said there were no reported injuries.

AMR officials urged families to clear sidewalks and driveways as soon as possible in the event of an emergency for easier access to residence.

AAA was also busy due to Winter Storm Breanna.

As of 730, @AAAHartford Emergency Roadside Service got more than 800 calls, many of them winch outs and also dead batteries! — AAACTNews (@AAACTNews) January 8, 2017

Troopers released the following tips to stay safe on the Connecticut roads during snow storm:

Increase following distance

Avoid distractions

Drive in already traveled lanes

Keep headlights

As the flurries fly and the snow falls. pic.twitter.com/R2hYpldHxD — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 7, 2017

