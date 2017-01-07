Snow causes crashes, spinouts throughout CT on Saturday - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Snow causes crashes, spinouts throughout CT on Saturday

Connecticut State Police released this photo of a crash involving 20 vehicles on southbound side of Interstate 91 in Middletown. (CT State Police) Connecticut State Police released this photo of a crash involving 20 vehicles on southbound side of Interstate 91 in Middletown. (CT State Police)
Mulitple-car crash reported on Southbound side of I-91 in Cromwell between Exits 23 and 22S. (CT DOT) Mulitple-car crash reported on Southbound side of I-91 in Cromwell between Exits 23 and 22S. (CT DOT)
The northbound side of I-91 is now closed between exits 20 and 25, due to multiple crashes. (CT State Police) The northbound side of I-91 is now closed between exits 20 and 25, due to multiple crashes. (CT State Police)
Multiple crashes and spin-outs also reported across the state. (WFSB) Multiple crashes and spin-outs also reported across the state. (WFSB)
It's a parking lot on Route 9 southbound in Cromwell near exit 19. (WFSB) It's a parking lot on Route 9 southbound in Cromwell near exit 19. (WFSB)
State Police dealt with several crashes on the highways on Saturday due to the conditions left by Winter Storm Breanna. 

The weather kept troopers busy all day on Saturday. State police said they were called to 115 crashes and about "94 motorist assists, mainly spin-outs and vehicles stuck in the snow." The crashes and assists between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

The northbound and southbound side of Interstate-91 was closed between exits 20 and 25, due to multiple crashes, on Saturday afternoon. 

There was a crash involving 25 vehicles on southbound side of I-91 in Middletown near exit 21 around 1 p.m. The crash involved three tractor-trailers and tanker. However, there were no serious injuries. 

Some of the victims of the crash were taken to Middlesex Hospital. However, the hospital also added that "it has not seen an overall increase in patients due to the storm."

Following the cleanup of the crash, police said the highway reopened around 6 p.m.

The northbound side of I-91 was also closed between exits 20 and 25, due to multiple crashes, for a brief period of time. 

Several crashes along with a jack-knifed tractor-trailer were reported on the southbound side of I-95.

There was also a multiple vehicle crash  reported on the southbound side of I-91 in Cromwell between Exits 23 and 22S.  

A motor vehicle crashed into an utility pole in the area of 205 Route 66 in Columbia. 

A motor vehicle also crashed into an utility pole on Tolland around 12:30 p.m. The crash was reported in the area of Tolland Stage Road and Evergreen Drive. There were no reported injuries. 

AMR Ambulance said they added additional ambulances in response of storm. There were 22 to 25 ambulances on the roads. But, due to the weather conditions, response times were slower on Saturday. 

Officials with AMR Ambulance, which covers Hartford, West Hartford, Newington, Bloomfield, Tolland, Vernon, Ellington, Putnam, said they were called to 85 emergency calls and eight falls to icy conditions. There was also an increase in motor vehicle crashes.

An AMR Ambulance was involved in a crash in Manchester. Officials said there were no reported injuries. 

AMR officials urged families to clear sidewalks and driveways as soon as possible in the event of an emergency for easier access to residence. 

AAA was also busy due to Winter Storm Breanna. 

Troopers released the following tips to stay safe on the Connecticut roads during snow storm: 

  • Increase following distance
  • Avoid distractions
  • Drive in already traveled lanes
  • Keep headlights

