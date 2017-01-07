Flight delays, cancellations reported at Bradley airport

Several delays and cancellations were reported at Bradley International Airport on Saturday because of Winter Storm Breanna.
As of 2 p.m., five arrivals to Bradley Airport had been delayed while another three were canceled. As for departures, there were eight delays and one cancellation.
Travelers are advised to check with their individual airlines and not Bradley Airport.
Flights may be impacted due to the inclement weather. Please confirm your flight status with your airline. Safe travels.— Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) January 7, 2017
For the latest flight information at Bradley, click here.
With slippery road conditions, the Connecticut Transit has setup "snow detours" in the Greater New Haven area. The detours are at the following locations:
