PD: Father accidentally shot son in South Windsor home

Police responded to a 911 call at a home at 95 Gail Lane in which a father accidentally shot his 23-year-old son in the abdomen while he was showing the gun.

When responders arrived, the 23 year old was conscious and alert. He was transported to Hartford Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that a preliminary investigation indicated that the shooting was accidental, but police said it remains under investigation.

