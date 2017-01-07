Tow truck driver says I-91 Southbound pileup left an ‘indelible’ mark

A 20-car pileup on Interstate 91 Southbound in Middletown resulted in a highway closed for hours, millions of dollars worth of damage, and an ‘indelible’ mark in the minds of those who helped clear it all away.

Eyewitness News spoke exclusively with wrecker truck driver, Jason Hickton of Bishop Automotive’s junk yard where some of the cars in the accident are a mangled mess of metal.

“These are all a total loss,” said Hickton.

Hickton said he was the first wrecker driver to arrive at the scene of a 25- car pileup.

“It looked like something out of a movie,” said Hickton. “My jaw dropped, my heart was beating.”

Hickton and his team of tow truck drivers worked for 5 hours straight to clear the highway. Hickton said while it was back breaking, he was filled with dread.

“It was scary cause you know,” said Hickton. “The first thing you think is -- did anybody get seriously hurt?”

No injuries resulted in this accident, but for Hickton, he feels excessive speed in dangerous conditions caused the crash.

“You got 21 cars involved, 3 tractor trailer trucks, all for what?”

“Because people want to go crazy,” laments Hickton.

