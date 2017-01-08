Winter Storm Breanna leaves behind frigid temps

Clean up begins in New London after Winter Storm Breanna (WFSB)

Bill said he had white out conditions in the southern part of New London. (Bill Struzinski)

Sunday morning sunrise in Rocky Hill, outside of Channel 3 (WFSB)

Channel 3's Eva Zymaris captured this photo on Sunday morning in New London (WFSB)

Winter Storm Breanna is long gone, leaving behind several inches of snow for most of the state, and frigid temperatures to start the work week.

New London County was hit especially hard on Saturday, getting about 8 or 9 inches of snow.

Since the snow ended, crews were out plowing and shoveling, making it easier for residents to get back out on the roads on Sunday.

Snow started falling in the state on Saturday morning, and didn’t end until late Saturday night.

The highest snow total was in Brooklyn with 9 inches followed by Versailles with 8 inches.

Residents in Wallingford and Old Lyme saw about 7 inches of snow.

See photos of Winter Storm Breanna from our viewers, here.

The big story for Sunday is the frigid temperatures.

It has been blustery and cold, with a strong northerly wind, bringing possible gusts of between 20 and 30 mph.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said there could be a passing flurry or snow shower as the cold air continues, but otherwise there will be partly sunny skies.

“The combination of clearing skies and diminishing winds Sunday night will allow temperatures to drop into the single digits in many outlying areas – a few of us may wake up with readings below zero,” Cameron said.

Monday will be dry, but temperatures will only reach the upper 20s.

“Sunny skies will probably give way to some increase in cloud cover during the afternoon,” Cameron said.

An spotty icy mix is possible for later in the day on Tuesday, but most of the day will feature mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 30s.

Several storms and fronts could impact the weather for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, as temperatures move up into the 40s and 50s for all three days.

After that warm-up, cold and wetter weather moves in for Saturday.

To read the full Technical Discussion, click here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.