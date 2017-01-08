PD: Orange gym trainer facing sex assault charge

An East Haven man is facing charges following an investigation into his alleged actions while he was a trainer at a gym in Orange.

Police arrested 24-year-old Robert Mele on Dec. 27.

He was charged with third-degree sexual assault, third-degree strangulation and disorderly conduct.

Police said the arrest stems from an investigation into Mele’s alleged actions while he was working as a trainer at a local gym, and his relationship with a female who was a member.

No further details of the case were released.

