One killed, one seriously injured in stabbing inside Big Y in Old Lyme

Multiple emergency crews were called to Big Y in Old Lyme for the report of a stabbing (WFSB)

Emergency crews were called to the Big Y plaza in Old Lyme where two people were stabbed on Sunday afternoon. State Police Trooper Grant confirmed one person was killed and another seriously injured in the incident.

Police said the victim who sustained a serious injury was taken by LIFESTAR to Yale-New Haven Hospital. The victims knew each other, and this is not a random act.

"I saw a knife being swung, I was there late, and people were throwing food at him and trying to stop," said Michael, an eyewitness.

The incident happened a little after 2 p.m. on Sunday. Eyewitnesses say it happened near the seafood department of the Big Y, however that has not yet been confirmed by police.

"I just saw the gentleman that prepares the sushi, he was standing in the aisle, next to this woman, like he was fighting with her and she was much shorter he was, and I think there was another gentleman there and I got panicky and course I turned around everybody's running out of the store," said eyewitness and Old Lyme resident, Judy White.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

"I heard screaming from the back and I asked somebody what was going on," said Paul Bocciarelli. "Nobody seemed to know and then another gentleman grabbed a snow shovel because he heard there was a stabbing and there were two gentlemen on the floor, bleeding profusely, one was with a woman who was holding him."

Dr. Bocciarelli told Eyewitness News that he attempted to help one of the injured men.

"I started to do CPR on a person who was unresponsive at that point," said Dr. Paul Bocciarelli.

#wfsb Eyewitness Judy White shocked at Foodstore stabbing Old Lyme pic.twitter.com/REtVi3A4PW — Kevin P. Hogan (@newspeddler) January 8, 2017

The Big Y is located on Halls Road. It is closed for the investigation. Identities of the victims are being withheld until next of kin is notified.

