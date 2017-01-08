Two families displaced after large condo fire in Milford

Multiple crews in Milford, Stratford, and West Haven responded to a three-alarm fire that sparked in a condo complex in Milford on Sunday evening.

At least 30 firefighters were called in to battle the blaze which started on the second floor of a Melba Street residence. Firefighters arrived to a "large volume of fire venting out of the rear of the second floor unit," said Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi.

A second alarm was initiated, a third followed shortly after due to the size and complexity of the building, as well as an alert for the freezing temperatures, Fabrizi said.

The fire was knocked down within 40 minutes. Two firefighters were treated for falls on the ice. No occupants were injured, but two dogs perished in the fire. Firefighters treated one cat on scene for smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The Milford Fire Marshal is investigation the cause and origin of the fire.

