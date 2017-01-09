Wrong way driver behind crash that closed I-95 in Milford

A multi-vehicle crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Milford overnight and state police said the cause was a wrong way driver.

Troopers said the crash has affected the northbound lanes between exits 39b and 40 just before 4 a.m. on Monday.

According to state police, two vehicles and a tractor trailer were involved in the crash.

One of the vehicles, driven by 25-year-old Rufino Dominguez of Stratford, was traveling the wrong way directly ahead of the other vehicle.

The second vehicle steered into the median shoulder to avoid Dominguez.

However, Dominguez's front right corner struck the second vehicle's front right corner, state police said.

Dominguez's vehicle rolled onto its left side and came to rest in the right lane.

The tractor trailer then had to steer to the left to avoid it and struck the rear corner of the second vehicle.

Minor injuries were reported. The drivers of the vehicles were transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The highway was closed for about an hour and a half.

State police are still investigating.

