One dead in overnight shooting in Hartford

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Sunday night in Hartford.

Officers were called to the area of 72-74 Stonington St. around 10:45 p.m. after a shotspotter activation. Police determined that an unidentified man, who was found shot in the head, was rushed to Hartford Hospital.

According to police, that man died a short time later.

Police determined that the crime scene was the rear parking lot of 50-52 Lisbon Street.

No arrests were made on Monday, but police said the incident is under investigation by the Hartford Police Department Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department 860-757-4316 and anonymous tips can be left by clicking here.

