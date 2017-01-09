House fire under investigation in Windsor

Fire officials in Windsor are investigating a house fire early Monday morning.

According to fire officials, firefighters responded to reported smoke in the are of 234 Dudley Town Road around 1:30 am.

Firefighters found a home with smoke and fire showing and were able to put the fire fire out.

There were no reported injuries and officials said everyone was able to evacuate the house safely.

