3 people forced out by early morning fire in Hartford

Three people have been forced from their home following a fire in Hartford late Sunday night.

Firefighters said they were called to 4 Magnolia St. around 11:30 p.m.

By midnight, the fire grew to two alarms.

All of the home's occupants were safely outside at that point, fire officials said.

They were able to knock the fire down.

No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

