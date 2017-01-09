Police identify the two men involved in Big Y stabbing

One man is dead and a second is in critical condition after a stabbing at a Big Y in Old Lyme. (WFSB photo)

One man was killed and another remained in critical condition on Monday following a supermarket stabbing over the weekend.

State police said it happened in the seafood section of the Big Y in Old Lyme around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Troopers identified the man who died as 34-year-old Jing-Song Gao of Methuen, MA.

The other person involved in the fight was Tan Lin, 40, of Old Lyme. He reportedly suffered serious injuries.

The store was closed for the day after the incident.

Officials said the store reopened for normal hours on Monday.

In video seen only on Channel 3, the Life Star emergency helicopter was recorded transporting an injured man from the parking lot of the store to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

State police and eyewitnesses said he had been involved in a horrific stabbing toward the rear of the business.

One eyewitness said she watched as a man preparing sushi appeared to be arguing with a woman. Another man became involved. Then, moments later, she and other began running from the store.

Another eyewitness arrived in the midst of the chaos and spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News.

"I noticed all the commotion there was," said Dan Stevens, a Big Y customer. "[There were], I don't know, 10 cop cars [and] fire trucks. Obviously something was going on."

State police investigators said the act was not random. They said the two people involved in the stabbing knew each other.

State police say Gao, from Massachusetts, was working behind the sushi counter and got into a fight with the Lin.

Both men were stabbed, and Gao died.

Police are still trying to determine who the aggressor was, and that key point remains unclear.

Eyewitness News went to Lin's home and spoke over the phone with his wife, who said her family is the victim, and that they were on the receiving end of death threats from Gao.

She said she was there when the stabbing happened, and eyewitnesses remember her clearly.

"She was trying to break it up, as the stabbing was taking place," said eyewitness Judith White.

Big Y said they were working with police and have additional support assisting the employees of the Old Lyme location.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved in this tragic incident which occurred on 1/8/17. https://t.co/nJgI0oBphf — Big Y (@bigyfoods) January 9, 2017

It's unclear what exactly sparked the fight.

Troopers said they recovered a knife at the scene and are trying to determine if it was already there or brought to the store.

Eyewitness News asked about a possible motive and is still awaiting word from state police.

