Tomorrow's evening drive could be a slick one

After many towns woke up to see subzero temperatures on Monday morning, the focus is shifting to a storm that could bring a wintry mix to the state by Tuesday night.

As a result of the potential for mixed precipitation late Tuesday, Eyewitness News has declared an Early Warning Weather Day.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said it should start Tuesday afternoon and may potentially impact the evening commute.

"The precip will be spotty and light, not a gangbuster storm,' Dixon said. "It's due to timing and the commute, where [the] precip falls, that it could get slick."

The good news this week is that temperatures are going to rise, and high temps on Tuesday will be in the mid 30s.

"As the milder air arrives during the afternoon and evening hours, we will likely have a little snow or a wintry mix to contend with across the state," on Tuesday, Dixon said.

Temperatures turn mild for the remainder of the week.

"Wednesday, after some morning rain, we expect partial clearing and for temperatures to push into the upper 40s and perhaps get close to 50 in some spots," Dixon said.

There is another chance for some showers on Thursday morning, but temperatures will move up into the 50s.

The same goes for Friday, but the colder air returns for the weekend.

"Behind the Arctic front, colder air settles in for the weekend," Dixon said. "Right now, Saturday still looks to be dry with highs back in the 30s."

