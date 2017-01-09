New Haven school bus involved in crash

High school students were on board a bus that was involved in a crash in New Haven on Monday morning. (WFSB)

High school students were on board a bus that was involved in a crash in New Haven on Monday morning.

According to New Haven Public Schools, the crash happened on Foxon Boulevard and Quinnipiac Avenue.

Sixteen students from Achievement First Amistad High School were on board, school officials said.

They were taken to the hospital for evaluation purposes.

The bus driver declined to be evaluated.

No one was hurt.

The bus was crossing over Quinnipiac Avenue when it was rear-ended by a car, school officials said.

They also said students at a nearby bus stop got on board the bus following the crash simply to keep warm.

The road is open.

There's no word on what led to the crash.

Police are investigating.

