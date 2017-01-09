Service restored following significant Comcast outage

Comcast appears to have suffered some kind of outage that looked to be affecting a portion of the country, including customers in Connecticut, on Monday.

The outage was reported on Monday morning, however service was restored on Monday afternoon.

"Early this morning, we identified an issue that affected some of our customers," said Kristen Roberts, vice president of communications at Comcast. "We have been working hard to return service as quickly as possible. We are so sorry - we know our customers rely on our services."

Eyewitness News viewers reported seeing their internet and television services out.

A map on the website downdetector.com showed the outage affecting much of the northeast.

For Pete Girasuolo and the crew at NAPA Auto Parts in Branford, when they got to work and realized there was a Comcast outage, they knew they were in trouble.

"We had no internet, we had no phones, the cell phones started ringing about 7:45 a.m. with all the accounts calling me. We're rushing around to get everything going,” Girasuolo said.

Monday is typically the store’s busiest day, Girasuolo said, and with no phone or internet, the store wasn’t able to operate effectively.

"We had customers coming in with credit cards, accounts with credit cards on file, couldn't even use their cards, lost a lot of business,” Girasuolo said.

It wasn’t just businesses either.

Michelle Dayton said she lost phone, internet and cable at her house in Hamden.

"I checked my phone and had no internet service, tried to call them and the number just went to a busy signal,” Dayton said.

Comcast hasn't said what exactly caused the outage.

The site indicated a spike in the number of outage reports around 8 a.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.