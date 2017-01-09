Ex-Mansfield schools superintendent pleads guilty to theft

Sixty-six-year-old Frederick Baruzzi is facing up to two years in prison after pleading guilty to bilking thousands of dollars from taxpayers by receiving bogus mileage reimbursements. (WFSB file)

The former superintendent of schools in Mansfield is facing up to two years in prison after pleading guilty to bilking thousands of dollars from taxpayers by receiving bogus mileage reimbursements.

Sixty-six-year-old Frederick Baruzzi pleaded guilty to larceny late last week under the Alford doctrine, which means he doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges there's enough evidence for a conviction.

Baruzzi's sentencing is scheduled for late March.

State police say Baruzzi claimed to have driven nearly 96,000 miles over a two-year period while on the job.

He was paid nearly $32,000 in mileage reimbursement for the 2012-13 school year and nearly $22,000 in reimbursement the following school year.

Baruzzi resigned in January 2015. Police say he later admitted to falsifying his mileage reimbursement requests and said he repaid about $71,000.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.