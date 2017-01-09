Truck drags down wires in Greenwich

A truck brought down wires on North Maple Avenue in Greenwich. (Greenwich Fire Dept. photo)

A tractor trailer brought down some wires in Greenwich on Monday morning.

Firefighters said it happened on East Putnam Avenue by North Maple Avenue.

There didn't appear to be any injuries.

North Maple Avenue is closed from Patterson to East Putnam Avenue.

Police said it might affect people traveling on North Street between Route 1 and the Merritt Parkway.

Pic of truck that pulled down wires - E Putnum Ave @ North Maple. pic.twitter.com/OKuIaUn7sZ — Greenwich Fire L1042 (@Greenwich_Fire_) January 9, 2017

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

