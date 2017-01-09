Adult store employees arrested following fight

Two adult store employees face charges following a fight over the work performance of one of them.

Police said they arrested 26-year-old Jacqueline Ferraro of Branford and 34-year-old Holly Saunders of New Haven.

They said they responded to the VIP store on the Boston Post Road shortly after 5 p.m. on Dec. 28.

The call was for a disturbance between two employees.

Police said they learned that the manager of the store, Saunders, attempted to "counsel" Ferrero about her job performance.

They said a loud argument ensued and it turned physical.

Saunders struck Ferraro in the head, according to police.

Other store employees intervened to separate the two.

Both were arrested and charged.

Police said Ferraro was charged with second-degree breach of peace.

They said Saunders was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.

Both are due in court on Jan. 11.

